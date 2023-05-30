Gyasi Zardes Earns MLS Team of the Matchday Honors After Scoring 100th Career MLS Goal

Austin FC’s celebrity ahead, Gyasi Zardes, has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday bench. This popularity comes after he scored his 100 th profession MLS function in a sport towards Houston ultimate Saturday. Zardes has earned his 2d variety to the Team of the Matchday for the 2023 season, having additionally been incorporated in ultimate week’s workforce.

Zardes has now scored a headed function in 3 consecutive MLS suits. In the sport towards Houston, he opened the scoring 22 mins in by way of completing a move from Nick Lima. He additionally recorded the game-winning targets towards Seattle and Toronto in video games on May 17 and May 20 respectively. With his newest tally, Zardes turns into the 13th participant in MLS historical past to have scored 100 profession common season targets.