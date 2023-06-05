Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Gunman had criminal history, hundreds of rounds of ammo



The Monterey Park shooting, which occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations, resulted in the deaths of 11 people. However, the situation could have been much worse if not for the heroic actions of Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna revealed that the shooter, Huu Can Tran, had previously been arrested for owning an illegal firearm and had a rifle, ammunition, and gun silencers at his home. It is still unknown what motivated Tran to carry out the mass shooting. Tsay has been hailed as a hero for his courageous actions, and Governor Gavin Newsom visited him and his family to express his gratitude. The death toll rose to 11 after one of the wounded victims died. Tran shot himself after the shooting, and detectives are continuing to investigate the motive behind the incident. The victims were predominantly aged 60 and above, and Tran had a limited criminal history.

