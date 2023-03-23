Gudi Padwa: Try this traditional and healthier version of puran poli

Are you ready to add a touch of sweetness to your Gudi Padwa celebrations? Look no further than puran poli, the Maharashtrian delicacy that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth! But wait, what if you want to indulge in this delectable treat without feeling guilty? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a healthier version that doesn’t skimp on flavor. So put on your apron and get ready to learn how to make puran poli for Gudi Padwa, the traditional way, and the healthier way!

- Advertisement -

Try this healthier version of puran poli this Gudi Padwa

Puran poli is a traditional Maharashtrian dish that is commonly made during festivals and special occasions like Gudi Padwa. This sweet flatbread is made by stuffing a mixture of jaggery and cooked chana dal (Bengal gram) between two layers of wheat flour dough and then flattening it to form a round disc. While the traditional recipe calls for the use of ghee and refined sugar, a healthier version can be made by using healthier ingredients without compromising on taste.

How to make puran poli?

- Advertisement -

Here is a step-by-step recipe to make puran poli for Gudi Padwa and its healthier version:

Ingredients for puran poli:

For the dough:

*1 cup whole wheat flour

*1/4 teaspoon salt

*1 tablespoon oil

*Water, as required

- Advertisement -

For the filling:

*1 cup chana dal (Bengal gram)

*1 cup jaggery, grated

*1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

*1 tablespoon ghee

Recipe:

1. Rinse the chana dal thoroughly and soak it in water for 3-4 hours.

2. Drain the water and pressure cook the chana dal with 2 cups of water for 3-4 whistles or until it is soft and cooked.

3. Strain the excess water and mash the cooked chana dal using a potato masher or a food processor until it is smooth.

4. Add grated jaggery and cardamom powder to the mashed chana dal and mix well.

5. Heat a pan and add the ghee to it. Add the chana dal and jaggery mixture to the pan and cook on medium heat until the mixture thickens and forms a lump.

6. Let the mixture cool down to room temperature before making the puran poli.

7. To make the dough, mix together the whole wheat flour, salt, and oil in a bowl.

8. Add water gradually and knead the dough until it is smooth and pliable.

9. Divide the dough into small portions and roll them into small balls.

10. Take one ball of dough and roll it out into a small circle. Place a portion of the chana dal and jaggery mixture in the center. Similar to how you would make a stuffed paratha.

11. Bring the edges of the dough together to enclose the filling and roll it out gently into a circle.

12. Heat a tawa and cook the puran poli on both sides until it is golden brown.

13. Serve hot with a dollop of ghee.

For the healthier version of puran poli, you can use the following substitutes:

*Whole wheat flour can be replaced with a mix of whole wheat flour and jowar (sorghum) flour or bajra (pearl millet) flour to increase the nutritional value.

*Jaggery can be replaced with coconut sugar, which is a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

*Ghee can be replaced with coconut oil or olive oil to make it a vegan version.

Also read: For more Maharastrian recipes.

By following this recipe and using healthier substitutes, you can enjoy the traditional puran poli during Gudi Padwa without compromising on taste and nutrition. Happy cooking and Happy Gudi Padwa!