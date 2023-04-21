Grandma killed in Orlando home sent dire text to daughter

- Advertisement -

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department shared new details about a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Easter Sunday where three people – two kids and a woman – were found dead inside a home, and the suspected shooter was killed by police.

Police said that the suspect, Lacorvis Tamar Daley, and his girlfriend got into an argument over the phone and that Daley told the girlfriend that if she did not return home he would hurt her mother.

At 2:18 a.m., the girlfriend’s mother sent her a text: “Help. He’s shooting a gun. Call 911,” a police detective told reporters during a news conference.

At 2:21 a.m., the girlfriend called 911.

Police arrived moments later and found Daley walking outside the house. Police said Daley began shooting at officers, who returned fire, killing him.

WARNING: Authorities also released a portion of the bodycam video, which shows the exchange of gunfire and Daley on the ground. Police edited the video to blur Daley’s body. However, the sound of gunfire may be triggering to some.

Inside the house, police found three people who had been shot: 7-year-old Cameron Bouie, Daley’s son; 13-year-old Damionna Reed, the girlfriend’s daughter, and 69-year-old Carole Fumore, the girlfriend’s mother.

Police said the teenager and the grandma were declared dead at the scene. The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital by the officers, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The girlfriend was not at the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

In Daley’s bedroom, police said they found a rifle, a stolen handgun, and magazines.

Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol during officer-involved shootings, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.