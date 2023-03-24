Grand juries probe former president

52 Mins Ago

An envelope containing suspicious white powder with a observe announcing “Alvin — I’m gonna kill you” was once despatched to the place of job of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump has referred to as an “animal” and “degenerate psychopath” in fresh days.

The envelope was once discovered within the DA’s mail room, in the similar courthouse the place a grand jury has been listening to testimony in a legal probe of Trump over a 2016 hush cash fee to a porn famous person, a courtroom spokesman and New York Police Department spokesman informed CNBC.

The envelope contained a observe inside of that threatened to kill the DA, WNBC reported.

Police stated the powder was once deemed “non-hazardous,” and no accidents have been reported on the scene. The investigation into the location is constant.

Trump has blasted Bragg’s probe and the DA in my opinion on his Truth Social account.

In a scathing post early within the day, Trump warned of the possibility of “death & destruction” if he have been to stand legal fees.

— Dan Mangan