Gov. Polis signs bill giving Colorado farmers ‘right to repair’ equipment | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s farmers and ranchers will now be ready to fix their equipment with none legal responsibility to equipment producers.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed into legislation House Bill 23-1011 on Tuesday, organising a “right to repair” legislation efficient Jan. 1, 2024.

Currently, house owners of tractors, combines and different farm equipment will have to have mechanics licensed by means of producers make upkeep. The new legislation calls for producers to supply portions, manuals for diagnostics, upkeep and upkeep, embedded device, firmware, equipment and different sources to impartial fix suppliers and the house owners of the rural equipment for the aim of diagnosing, repairing or keeping up the equipment.

“This is a common-sense bipartisan bill to help people avoid unnecessary delays from equipment repairs,” Polis mentioned in a written commentary. “Farmers and ranchers can lose precious weeks and months when equipment repairs are stalled due to long turnaround times by manufacturers and dealers. This bill will change that.”

The nine-page bill known as the “Consumer Repair Bill of Rights Act” was once subsidized by means of Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland, and Sens. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, and Janice Marchman, D-Loveland.

“Family farmers and ranchers like the ones I represent need all the help they can get, and this new law is a great first step,” Marchman mentioned in a commentary. “A broken tractor or combine during harvest season can be devastating, and makes an already difficult job that much harder. Farmers should be able to apply know-how and elbow grease to fix their own equipment instead of being forced to use an authorized dealer.”

John Deere, a number one producer of farm equipment, said the regulation wasn’t essential.

“John Deere supports a customer’s decision to repair their own products, utilize an independent repair service or have repairs completed by an authorized dealer,” the company said in a statement to the Northern Ag Network. “John Deere additionally provides manuals, parts and diagnostic tools to facilitate maintenance and repairs. We feel strongly that the legislation in Colorado is unnecessary and will carry unintended consequences that negatively impact our customers.”

Colorado’s current shopper right-to-repair legislation will come with agricultural equipment, which states a producer’s failure to conform to the requirement to supply sources is thought of as a misleading business apply. The legislation additionally states the producer doesn’t want to “divulge any trade secrets” to equipment house owners or impartial fix suppliers when complying with the legislation to supply sources.

Colorado was the primary state to move a appropriate to fix legislation remaining 12 months with a bill masking wheelchairs.