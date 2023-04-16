Google Devising Radical Search Changes to Beat Back AI Rivals

Google’s workers have been stunned after they discovered in March that the South Korean client electronics massive Samsung was once bearing in mind changing Google with Microsoft’s Bing because the default seek engine on its gadgets.

For years, Bing have been a seek engine also-ran. But it was much more fascinating to business insiders when it lately added new synthetic intelligence era.

Google’s response to the Samsung risk was once “panic,” in accordance to interior messages reviewed by means of The New York Times. An estimated $3 billion in annual earnings was once at stake with the Samsung contract. An further $20 billion is tied to a an identical Apple contract that might be up for renewal this yr.

A.I. competition like the brand new Bing are briefly turning into essentially the most critical risk to Google’s seek industry in 25 years, and in reaction, Google is racing to construct an all-new seek engine powered by means of the era. It could also be upgrading the present one with A.I. options, in accordance to interior paperwork reviewed by means of The Times.