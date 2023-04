CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sound of tune stuffed First United Methodist Church on friday night time.

The church held a Good Friday Concert.

- Advertisement -

The phrases that Christ uttered as he was once at the crucifix have been projected on a display as string tools and singers helped enlarge the ones phrases on this distinctive concert revel in.

For the most recent native news updatesclick on right here, or obtain the KRIS 6 News App.