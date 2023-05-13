Golden State Falls to Lakers, Ending Title Hopes in Playoffs

LOS ANGELES — Whoops, shouts, tune and a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” had been so loud within the Lakers locker room that they might be heard out in the hallways. Outside Golden State’s locker room, there was once silence, as the ones inside of assessed what had long past so incorrect this season.

To the victor is going the noise. To the defeated is going an surprisingly early and sullen holiday.

The reigning champion Golden State’s freewheeling, 3-point-centric taste of play modified the N.B.A. and made Stephen Curry a family title. But on Friday night time, the crew couldn’t muster up one ultimate overwhelming flurry of deep pictures, bowing out to the Los Angeles Lakers in six video games in the Western Conference semifinals.

It marked the primary time a West crew had defeated Golden State in the playoffs throughout its dynastic run, which started in 2015 with the primary of 4 championships led by means of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But this season was once a few of the maximum tricky of the decade, marred by means of lengthy absences for key avid gamers, a confounding incapability to win at the street, suffering younger avid gamers, and the fallout from Green punching a teammate, Jordan Poole, sooner than the season even began.