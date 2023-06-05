GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan, plants

FLINT, Michigan — General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan production plants for the manufacturing of the next-generation inside combustion engine heavy-duty vehicles.

Gerald Johnson, govt vp, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, stated Monday that the corporate will construct inside combustion automobiles all the way through this decade, in addition to making electrical automobiles.

GM has a purpose of creating best electrical passenger automobiles in the United States by way of 2035.

The Detroit automaker reported a 38% year-over-year build up in heavy-duty pickup gross sales final yr, with just about 288,000 vehicles offered.

GM will invest $788 million in the Flint meeting plant, with updates together with a frame store development enlargement, basic meeting conveyor enlargement, and new tooling and gear.

The corporate will invest $233 million in the Flint steel middle for brand new stamping dies to make stronger manufacturing of its next-generation ICE heavy-duty vehicles, in addition to press refurbishments and new apparatus.

Johnson stated the truth of the car trade now’s that businesses have to proceed to invest in each inside combustion engines and electrical automobiles, no less than into a higher decade. “I can’t tell you what happens beyond that. I don’t think anybody can,” Johnson stated. “We can do both.”

But amid the euphoria of having the $1 billion funding, employees are nonetheless just a little fascinated about what occurs after the top of the last decade as GM switches to electrical passenger automobiles.

“It does raise concerns because we do build big trucks,” stated Ryan Buchalski, president of the United Auto Workers native on the plant.

He’s satisfied that the plant’s long run is safe for no less than seven to 10 years, and stated it is going to adapt to adjustments because it at all times has achieved. “We were building military vehicles at this plant at one time,” he stated.

UAW Vice President Mike Booth, who will lead negotiations with GM in contract talks which are scheduled to start July 17, stated the important thing to negotiations will probably be to be certain that all employees have jobs in the transition to EVs.

“We’ve very clearly said the conversion from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, it has to be a just transition,” Booth stated. “We’re the ones that built the company, and we want to see ourselves moving it forward into the future.”

This newest funding brings GM’s U.S. production and portions distribution facility funding commitments to more than $30.5 billion since 2013.