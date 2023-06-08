Giants, Jets to hold indoor practices as Canadian wildfire smoke harms air quality, per report

Wildfires in Canada are affecting areas of the United States. Smoke from the fires has been picked up by a swirling low pressure system, forcing spaces within the central and japanese United States to be positioned below air high quality signals.

The deficient air high quality is affecting NFL teams as smartly, as the New York Giants and New York Jets will apply indoors on Thursday due to the smoky prerequisites, per ESPN. They will not be the one groups going indoors, both, as Washington Commanders head trainer Ron Rivera stated Wednesday his workforce is also compelled inside of due to the air high quality as smartly.

“We looked at the air quality index,” Rivera said Wednesday. “We reached out to our doctors, our medical personnel and asked about what our options are about practicing today, tomorrow and probably next week we’ll have to continue to monitor it.”

“We’re going to talk to the players before we go out there and tell anybody that has respiratory concerns, obviously we would excuse,” Rivera persisted. “Or if they start feeling any issue during workouts we would send them inside. Then we would have to consider tomorrow potentially going inside the bubble to practice. If we can avoid it we will, but if not, if the air quality becomes a little too concerning, then we most certainly will go in.”

The smoke from more than 100 active wildfires burning alongside the United States-Canadian border has traveled south into a number of states, however New York was once significantly hit arduous. An air high quality health advisory was in effect Wednesday for a lot of the state, per CBS News.