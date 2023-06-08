Giants cancel practice; Jets, Commanders, Eagles move indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke harms air quality

Wildfires in Canada are affecting areas of the United States. Smoke from the fires has been picked up by a swirling low pressure system, forcing spaces within the central and jap United States to be positioned beneath air quality indicators.

The deficient air quality is affecting NFL teams as smartly, as the New York Jets will follow indoors on Thursday because of the smoky stipulations, per ESPN. They’ll be joined via the Washington Commanders, who can even follow of their bubble lately, consistent with CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Eagles introduced they, too, can be working towards indoors, whilst their rival New York Giants won’t practice at all, calling off Thursday’s paintings “just to let this thing settle down.”

On Wednesday, Commanders head trainer Ron Rivera addressed the chance of his workforce’s move.

“We looked at the air quality index,” Rivera said Wednesday. “We reached out to our doctors, our medical personnel and asked about what our options are about practicing today, tomorrow and probably next week we’ll have to continue to monitor it.”

“We’re going to talk to the players before we go out there and tell anybody that has respiratory concerns, obviously we would excuse,” Rivera persevered. “Or if they start feeling any issue during workouts we would send them inside. Then we would have to consider tomorrow potentially going inside the bubble to practice. If we can avoid it we will, but if not, if the air quality becomes a little too concerning, then we most certainly will go in.”

The smoke from more than 100 active wildfires burning alongside the United States-Canadian border has traveled south into a number of states, however New York was once significantly hit onerous. An air quality health advisory was in effect Wednesday for a lot of the state, per CBS News.