Members of the general public {photograph} an artwork set up referred to as "Double Ducks" by way of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Friday, June 9, 2023.

Two massive inflatable ducks are making a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor, in the go back of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the town a decade in the past

HONG KONG — Two massive inflatable ducks made a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor on Friday, marking the go back of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the town a decade in the past.

The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by way of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the tub toys many performed with in their adolescence. Shortly after their release, dozens of citizens and vacationers flocked to the prom close to the federal government headquarters in Admiralty to snap footage of the ducks.

Hofman mentioned he hopes the artwork exhibition brings pleasure to the town and connects other people as they make recollections in combination.

The inflatable ducks will stay in Hong Kong for about two weeks.

Many Hong Kongers at the promenade recalled the happiness his work brought to the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in 2013. Some were excited to see a pair of ducks on Friday instead of just one duck like the earlier exhibition.

Among the visitors was artist Laurence Lai, who brought paint brushes to make watercolors of the ducks. Lai said the city was full of negative vibes in recent years during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it’s time for the city to move on.

“With life returning to normal, the ducks can bring back some positivity,” the 50-year-old said.

Shenzhen resident Eva Yang and her young daughters were also happy to see the ducks, saying they made their sightseeing in Hong Kong more memorable.

“They’re spectacular,” Yang said.

In 2013, residents and tourists packed streets near the Tsim Sha Tsui pier to catch a glimpse of Hofman’s duck.

That duck’s stint in Hong Kong unintentionally turned political on the social media platform Weibo around the anniversary of Beijing’s Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Chinese censors blocked searches for the term “big yellow duck” after netizens shared an image in which the tanks in the iconic “ Tank man” image were replaced with a line of oversized giant rubber ducks.

Hofman’s rubber ducks were on a international excursion since 2007.