`Ghostbusters` actor Bill Murray rumoured to be dating singer Kelis







Bill Murray and Kelis are Hollywood`s newest couple, in accordance to a brand new file.

According to TMZ, the veteran actor and `Milkshake` singer have not too long ago began dating and feature been placing out so much in combination, each in the USA and around the pond.

While it’s going to seem to be an not likely pairing in the beginning look, 72-year-old Bill not too long ago attended two of Kelis` 43-year-old displays in London, posing for a behind the curtain photograph in combination after a minimum of one of the most performances.

Not most effective that they have been noticed on the similar London lodge and were getting nearer since assembly within the United States.

They percentage a bond, albeit one who isn`t precisely cheerful. They reportedly bonded over Kelis` 2d husband`s loss of life in March 2022 and Bill`s estranged spouse`s loss of life in 2021, as consistent with TMZ.

It doesn`t sound like Bill and Kelis are labelling their scenario.

The outlet cited a chum as pronouncing, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it appears, they are both single and having fun despite the fairly large age gap.”

