GENEVA — A German climber has died after falling some 500 meters (1,640 ft) in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police mentioned Tuesday.

The twist of fate took place near the resort of Zermatt on Sunday, police in Valais canton (state) state in a observation. Authorities had been alerted Monday that the 26-year-old guy, who lived in Germany, was once lacking, and rescuers in a helicopter discovered his frame on a glacier.

The guy had set out on my own on Sunday morning to climb the Strahlhorn height, police mentioned in a observation.

The twist of fate took place at the Adlerpass, a mountain move underneath the height at some 3,900 meters (12,800 ft) above sea degree. For causes that were not straight away transparent, the climber fell about 500 meters down a rock face on one aspect of the move.