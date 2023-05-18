Georgia Senate study committee to tackle state’s foster care system | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A Georgia Senate study committee will discover conceivable answers to make stronger the state’s maligned foster care system.

The transfer follows stories of in style, systemic breakdowns inside Georgia’s foster care system and questions in regards to the company’s skill to make sure the security of the youngsters it’s tasked with protective.

The state Senate authorized the Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption with Senate Resolution 282 throughout this yr’s legislative consultation. The eight-member committee, chaired via state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, will make suggestions for lawmakers to imagine when the legislature reconvenes in January.

“The study committee will discuss the lack of funding, safety and ways to implement much-needed reform,” state Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, mentioned in a observation. “The state has an obligation to ensure that all children in foster care have access to quality care and that all families interested in adopting have the resources they need to make a difference in the lives of children.”

In February, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced an inquiry into stories that Georgia officers have failed the youngsters of their care. Ossoff, D-Georgia, and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, despatched a letter to Candice Broce, commissioner of the Department of Human Services and director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, hard information in regards to the company’s skill to give protection to kids.

The lawmakers, bringing up media stories and an Office of the Child Advocate investigation, published that caseworkers didn’t correctly reply to instances of kid abuse and site products and services for human trafficking, sexual abuse and bodily abuse sufferers had been steadily “inadequate” or “inappropriate.” The lawmakers additionally published that the state spent $28 million final yr to space kids in resorts, infrequently for months.

The study committee will announce its assembly dates and places later. Roughly 11,000 Georgia kids are in foster care on any given day.

A spokesperson for Ossoff didn’t reply to a request for extra information in regards to the standing of the inquiry.