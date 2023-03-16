Georgia Senate says kids don’t need permits or to pay taxes on lemonade stands | Georgia

(The Center Square) — As a dad or mum, T.L. Matthew is aware of putting in place a lemonade stand may also be a laugh and academic.

“In my personal experience, setting up a lemonade stand with my daughter was a fun and rewarding bonding experience that taught her valuable skills in communication, entrepreneurship, and money management,” Matthew, the CEO and founding father of Fayetteville-based SumFoods, advised The Center Square by the use of e-mail. “Unfortunately, in many states, kids who try to set up their own businesses have been bogged down by unnecessary regulations and taxes, forcing them to obtain permits and licenses or risk being shut down or fined.”

They won’t have to be troubled over forms for for much longer in Georgia. The state Senate handed regulation permitting kids beneath 18 years outdated to arrange a lemonade stand with out securing a allow or a license.

Senate Bill 55, referred to as the Lemonade Stand Act, permits pint-sized purveyors to promote non-consumable items, pre-packaged meals and non-alcoholic beverages. It additionally permits them to skip paying the taxman if their revenues don’t exceed $5,000 in a calendar 12 months.

“Lemonade stands have been a tradition for children across the country for decades,” state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, mentioned in a news unlock. “The passage of the Lemonade Stand Act will allow children in the state of Georgia to continue this tradition without the added stress and expense of permits, licenses, or filing taxes.”

Matthew mentioned one of these exchange is a step in the correct route towards nurturing entrepreneurship and self-reliance amongst lately’s early life.

“I believe this law will have a positive impact on the lives of many children, giving them the opportunity to learn valuable life skills and build confidence,” Matthew mentioned. “By supporting this law, we can encourage more parents to help their kids set up lemonade stands and other small businesses, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and creativity in our communities.”

Dr. Jason Sorens, senior analysis college on the American Institute for Economic Research and co-author of Freedom within the 50 States, mentioned state motion used to be essential as a result of native jurisdictions steadily say lemonade stands are topic to industrial endeavor bans in residential spaces.

“It’s a zoning issue, actually. State governments have to do this because local ordinances banning commercial activities in residential areas have sometimes been interpreted to apply to lemonade stands,” Sorens advised The Center Square by the use of e-mail. “The broader issue is one of home-based businesses. State governments need to set standards about what local governments are allowed to prohibit when it comes to home-based businesses.

“Unless a trade job is most probably to disturb the peace and quiet, or the security, of an area, native zoning ordinances must permit it town-wide,” Sorens added. “Local zoning authority flows from state regulation, and there’s not anything flawed about state governments circumscribing that authority.”