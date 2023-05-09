Georgia ranks second in magazine’s economic development listing | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A countrywide economic development business e-newsletter ranked Georgia second in a brand new listing of the way neatly states draw in funding.

Site Selection positioned Georgia at the back of most effective North Carolina in its 2023 version of the Prosperity Cup. Last yr, the Peach State tied for fourth with Indiana, which maintained its place at the best ten record.

The ranking measures the effectiveness of states’ economic development businesses in attracting capital funding tasks according to a 10-point index.

Regionally, South Carolina ranked 7th, Tennessee ranked 9th, and Kentucky ranked 5th. The mag famous that the southeastern area continuously plays neatly in its ratings.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and state leaders continuously laud the state’s place in some other e-newsletter’s ratings. In September, Area Development named Georgia the most productive state for industry for the 9th consecutive yr.

“That’s not just by chance,” Kemp mentioned in remarks remaining week earlier than he signed the state’s fiscal 2024 price range. “It’s because we’re willing to make the tough choices when it matters most, it’s because of our partnership and pro-business approach, it’s because we budget wisely and carefully, and it’s especially because of the resilience of hardworking Georgians.”

Spokespeople for Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state’s “sales and marketing arm,” didn’t reply to a request for remark at the Site Selection rating.