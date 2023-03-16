Georgia House passes bill to raise unemployment insurance contributions







(The Center Square) — The state House voted 105-64 to move House Bill 518, converting the desired price of unemployment insurance contributions that give a boost to the Georgia Department of Labor.

The measure lowers the executive evaluation companies pay from 2.7% to 2.64%. It reverts to 2.7% after Dec. 31, 2026.

The measure comprises some contribution diversifications for companies that meet sure standards.

“HB 518 would ensure the Georgia Department of Labor can adequately cover their administrative costs,” state Rep. Mike Cameron, R-Rossville, stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, the state Senate voted 34-21 in choose of a equivalent measure, Senate Bill 160.

Bill expands state staff’ get admission to to well being financial savings accounts

The Georgia Senate handed Senate Bill 199, giving the Department of Administrative Services the authority to be offering well being financial savings accounts as a pre-tax deduction for state staff, together with lecturers.

Under the measure, HSA finances would roll over from 12 months to the following and are eligible for funding.

“As a former educator, I am especially proud that this legislation will give state employees, including teachers, the opportunity to build wealth and plan for the future,” state Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, stated in a press release.

House votes to do away with the Georgia Higher Education Assistance Corporation

The Georgia House unanimously voted to abolish the Georgia Higher Education Assistance Corporation.

House Bill 319 abolishes the company as of June 30, 2024. The measure transferred the company’s exceptional duties and liabilities to the Georgia Student Finance Authority.

In a constituent e-newsletter, state Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, stated the company “is no longer needed.” With the motion, the state returns up to $25 million “for use in funding students in higher education,” Martin added.





