Garland, Texas traffic: Closure on I-30

A deadly coincidence has led to the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Garland, Texas to be briefly closed as police examine the incident. According to stories, an 18-wheeler was once using within the eastbound lanes when it collided with a concrete barrier, therefore crossing into the westbound lanes. Unfortunately, one individual died because of the coincidence, and government are these days investigating the crash’s purpose.
As of 6:25 am, officers showed that the roadway remains to be closed, and the Garland Police will replace their social media pages with any adjustments. Motorists are being prompt to take other ways and to practice the directions of native regulation enforcement officials as they take care of the placement.