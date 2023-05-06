Gaming revenue grew most in Oregon and New York last year—here’s how it breaks down across the rest of the US



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

Gaming revenue grew most in Oregon and New York last 12 months—right here’s how it breaks down across the rest of the US

Close-up of slot system.

- Advertisement -

G

Gambling in the United States introduced in a file $60.4 billion in revenue in 2022, consistent with the American Gaming Association. The overwhelming majority of that 12 months’s revenue used to be from in-person playing, however on-line making a bet accounted for approximately a 5th of that. Just a couple of states across the U.S. noticed the most gaming revenue expansion.

Commercial gaming encompasses conventional gaming, sports activities making a bet, and gaming in on-line casinos. Eighty-four million American adults visited a on line casino in 2020, consistent with the AGA, with the revenue from desk video games up 13.9% and from slot machines up 5.1%. New markets in Kansas drove sports activities making a bet revenue there as the state started providing retail and cellular sports activities making a bet. Louisiana, Maryland, and New York additionally began cellular sports activities wagering.

- Advertisement -

The 2022 revenue marks the first $60 billion 12 months for industrial gaming, up from $53 billion the 12 months sooner than, consistent with the affiliation’s figures. Through January 2023, the U.S. generated over $5 billion in industrial gaming revenue in every of the prior 5 months.

Twenty-five of the 28 states on the listing larger playing revenue from 2021 to 2022. New York introduced in $909 million in revenue in its first 12 months of legalized sports activities making a bet websites. Oregon has attempted to increase wagering into school sports activities however has but to achieve success. New Hampshire has historically drawn wagers from neighboring Massachusetts, which, as of 2023, is permitting on-line and cellular sports activities wagering.

Areas that didn’t fare neatly have been Washington D.C., which misplaced gamblers to Maryland and Virginia; Mississippi, which doesn’t permit cellular sports activities making a bet; and South Dakota, the place gaming is restricted.

- Advertisement -

AskGamblers ranked 27 states and Washington D.C. in line with industrial gaming revenue expansion or decline between 2021 and 2022 the usage of information from the American Gaming Association. Revenue information covers on line casino video games, sports activities making a bet, and iGaming. States that didn’t legalize playing till 2021 or later have been excluded from this rating.



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#28. Washington DC

Gambling desk in luxurious on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $26.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $23.7 million

– Year-over-year exchange: -11.6%



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#27. Mississippi

Croupier at the back of playing desk in a on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.6 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: -3.6%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#26. South Dakota

Person staring at soccer play on-line broadcast on their pc.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $146.1 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $142.9 million

– Year-over-year exchange: -2.2%



Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

#25. Missouri

Happy girl playing at on line casino enjoying slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.9 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 0.5%



IVASHstudio // Shutterstock

#24. Ohio

People enjoying roulette in the on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.3 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.3 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 1.0%



WHYFRAME // Shutterstock

#23. Delaware

A hand conserving cash at slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $483.2 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $491.8 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 1.8%



Bordovski Yauheni // Shutterstock

#22. Oklahoma

Dealer or croupier shuffles poker playing cards in a on line casino on the background of a desk.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $145.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $150.9 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 3.5%



REDPIXEL.PL // Shutterstock

#21. lowa

Hands on sports activities making a bet app.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.9 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 3.7%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#20. Indiana

Side view of on line casino slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.9 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 6.1%



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#19. Florida

Close-up view of poker chips on poker desk at on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $649.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $694.0 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 6.9%



Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

#18. Arkansas

Statue of American Pharoah is at front to Oaklawn Park Racetrack and Casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $564.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $614.1 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 8.7%



Kaspars Grinvalds // Shutterstock

#17. Louisiana

Sports making a bet app on pill laptop.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.4 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.6 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 8.9%



Vulp // Shutterstock

#16. New Jersey

Roulette desk in on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $4.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $5.2 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 10.0%



Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#15. Nevada

Sport beting at the New York-New York Casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $13.4 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $14.8 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 10.5%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#14. Pennsylvania

Person enjoying vintage slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $4.8 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $5.3 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 10.6%



Netfalls Remy Musser // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts

Man enjoying roulette at the on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.0 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.1 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 10.9%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#12. Maine

Woman the usage of her pc for making recreation bets on-line.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $146.9 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $165.1 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 12.4%



Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#11. Maryland

Gambling desk in luxurious on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.9 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.2 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 14.3%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#10. Colorado

Person’s arms on slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.2 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $1.4 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 15.1%



Wpadington // Shutterstock

#9. Rhode Island

Person staring at soccer play on-line broadcast.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $594.1 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $688.2 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 15.8%



Virrage Images // Shutterstock

#8. West Virginia

Close-up and facet view of arms on slots.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $658.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $769.2 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 16.8%



cunaplus // Shutterstock

#7. Kansas

Friends the usage of cell phones and making a bet throughout a recreation.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $403.6 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $478.1 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 18.5%



Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#6. New Mexico

People playing at roulette poker in a on line casino.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $217.5 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $262.0 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 20.5%



Aleksandrs Muiznieks // Shutterstock

#5. Michigan

Close-up of playing slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet, iGaming

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $3.3 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 20.7%



Casablanca Stock // Shutterstock

#4. Illinois

Chips on a roulette desk.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $1.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $2.1 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 25.2%



Monika Wisniewska // Shutterstock

#3. New Hampshire

Person making a bet on sports activities with credit card on their smartphone.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $43.8 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $66.7 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 52.3%



Cheryl Ann Quigley // Shutterstock

#2. New York

Fans crowd ancient Saratoga Race Course.

– Types of legalized gaming: Casino video games, sports activities making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $2.7 billion

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $4.2 billion

– Year-over-year exchange: 55.9%



stocksolutions // Shutterstock

#1. Oregon

Fingers clicking “Collect” button on slot system.

– Types of legalized gaming: Sports making a bet

– Gaming revenue in 2021: $30.4 million

– Gaming revenue in 2022: $49.5 million

– Year-over-year exchange: 62.8%

This tale in the beginning gave the impression on AskGamblers and used to be produced and

allotted in partnership with Stacker Studio.