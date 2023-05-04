Gainesville man wanted in January double shooting arrested in Texas

Federal brokers in Houston just lately arrested 43-year-old Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, who has since been extradited to Georgia. According to government from Gainesville police, Martinez was once booked into the Hall County Jail on Wednesday. As of present data, he stays incarcerated with out bond.

Martinez’s arrest comes following his being at the run because the January thirtieth shooting on the Village Shoppes of Gainesville, situated on Dawsonville Highway. Local police have described the shooting as a “targeted attack” that left two males significantly injured and admitted to the clinic in vital situation.