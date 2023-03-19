Furman beats Virginia, 5-year anniversary of UVA loss to 16 seed

We have our first March Madness disenchanted and it is a large one.

WASHINGTON — JP Pegues made a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds last, and No. 13 seed Furman finished a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia any other first-round NCAA Tournament loss, 68-67 on Thursday.

Making their first go back and forth to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, the Paladins (28-7) complicated to the second one around within the South Region, the place they're going to play both fifth-seeded San Diego State or Twelfth-seeded Charleston on Saturday.

Furman earned its first match berth since 1980 by means of beating Chattanooga for the Southern Conference name, capping a season-long quest to redeem itself after dropping the league’s automated berth to the Mocs on a 35-foot buzzer-beater in closing 12 months’s Southern ultimate.

In the aftermath of that loss, Jalen Slawson and his easiest pal, Mike Bothwell, each made up our minds to go back for his or her 5th seasons with the Paladins. Slawson took over the sport when Bothwell fouled out, completing with 19 issues, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Reece Beekman's deep 3-pointer on the buzzer bounced off the rim and Virginia (25-8) used to be eradicated within the first around because the higher-seeded group for the 3rd time in its previous 4 NCAA tournaments — maximum significantly its loss as a No. 1 seed to Sixteenth-seeded UMBC in 2018. Virginia hasn't gained an NCAA Tournament sport since its 2019 conquer Texas Tech for the name.

Kadin Shedrick led the Cavaliers with 15 issues, 13 rebounds and 4 blocks. Beekman scored 14 and Isaac McKneely added 12.

Hien made two unfastened throws with 12.3 seconds left and the Paladins trapped Clark within the backcourt. The fifth-year senior guard threw the ball deep and into the arms of Hien, who fed the ball to a wide-open Pegues.

Marcus Foster scored 14 issues and Pegues and Bothwell each completed with 11 for Furman.

Virginia matched its largest lead when McKneely’s 3-pointer made it 50-38 with 11:54 last. But the Paladins bogged down the Cavaliers’ offense and Slawson made a three and transformed a three-point play on consecutive possessions to give Furman its first lead, 57-54 with 5:02 left.

Who did Virginia lose to as a 1 seed?

The loss for Virginia comes at the five-year anniversary of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulling off the largest disenchanted in school basketball historical past, knocking off Virginia’s 2018 squad which used to be the NCAA match’s most sensible seed.

No. 16 seeds have been 0-135 towards 1 seeds prior to UMBC’s iconic 75-54. win. And it hasn’t been repeated since.

What are the percentages of a great bracket?

According to NCAA.com, for those who have been to merely wager or turn a coin for every matchup, the percentages of a great NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com additionally notes that the percentages are extra like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the individual making the bracket takes into consideration data about which groups are higher and match historical past.

It’s believed that the nearest someone has gotten to a great bracket befell simply 3 years in the past.

During the 2019 match, an Ohio guy accurately guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 proper selections used to be ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in time beyond regulation of the second one sport within the Sweet 16.

In 2022 and 2021, it took simply 28 video games for there to be not more best possible brackets.

