Full transcript of “Face the Nation,” June 4, 2023





On the newest episode of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan spoke with more than a few visitors and lined a number of vital subjects. The episode started with the debt disaster that had simply been avoided following President Biden signing the bipartisan deal to chop federal spending and droop the country’s debt ceiling. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, and Louisiana Republican Congressman Garret Graves have been interviewed and requested about what comes subsequent for the nation. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan used to be additionally invited to speak about how brinkmanship affects the economic system. Additionally, Brennan spoke with Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova about Russia’s fresh assaults in and round Kyiv and whether or not Ukraine’s upcoming counteroffensive can put Moscow again on its heels. The episode additionally lined the rising box of Republican contenders working for the presidency. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida not too long ago introduced his candidacy, and previous Vice President Mike Pence is anticipated to announce his this week. CBS’s political panel predicted what citizens can be expecting as the race intensifies. Throughout the episode, more than a few HTML tags have been used to supply extra visible pastime and beef up the content material. Full transcripts of the episode are to be had thru a link supplied in the content material.

