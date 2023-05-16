Full 2023 NFL season win-loss record projections for all 32 teams: Bullish on Bengals, taking Packers Under





The National Football League (NFL) has lengthy been regarded as a “.500 league,” with many groups soaring across the 9-8 or 8-9 mark. Despite this, there are all the time a couple of elite groups with 11 or extra wins, and a couple of trash groups with six or much less wins. The addition of a seventeenth recreation to the agenda has made predicting crew good fortune much more tough. An inflated soccer’s unpredictable jump can imply the adaptation between a 10-7 record and a 7-10 record.

Despite the demanding situations, predictions are already being made for the 2023 NFL season. CBS Sports analyst Will Brinson is shedding his complete divisional and playoff projections quickly, which may also be discovered on his CBS Sports web page, Twitter, and Instagram. Brinson additionally welcomes lovers to engage together with his predictions, although they do not agree.

One crew that Brinson has predicted will battle is the Arizona Cardinals. He provides them a projected record of 3-14, and believes that they have got a 50 p.c likelihood of touchdown the primary general draft pick out. Conversely, Brinson is bullish on the Atlanta Falcons, predicting a record of 10-7 and likening their roster to the a hit Tennessee (*32*).

Other groups with over/underneath win totals come with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams. Brinson provides his projected information for each and every crew, with complete research of the agenda and possible results.

Of word is his projection for the Rams, which he believes has the most important differential between the Vegas line and his personal projection. Despite the percentages in opposition to them, Brinson believes that the weakened NFC, consider in Sean McVay, and possible growth from accidents make the Rams a crew to observe within the 2023 season.



