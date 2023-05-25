Fugitive found behind fake wall in home after ramming detective’s car, Florida cops say

The seek for a person accused of “intentionally” ramming a patrol automotive took a ordinary flip when legislation enforcement officials found him hiding “behind a make-shift wall” in a Florida home.

Video presentations Ryan Lee Pope was shirtless and shoeless as U.S. Marshals led him from a single-family home on North Manatee Avenue in Arcadia, about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.

- Advertisement -

He was once visibly offended and lectured his captors about unnecessarily “yanking” him round.

Investigators have now not mentioned what led them to go looking the single-story home, which is surrounded via a chain-link fence.

“Pope was found hiding from law enforcement agencies behind a make-shift wall in the home,” the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a Wednesday, May 24, news free up.

- Advertisement -









One deputy was once noticed leaping out from in entrance of the suspect’s automotive because it sped away.

One deputy was once injured May 23 when Polk put his car in reverse at a visitors forestall and “intentionally” rammed a detective’s patrol automotive, officers say. Pope then sped away, forcing a deputy to leap from the trail of the automobile, video presentations.

- Advertisement -

The identification of the injured deputy has now not been launched, however he has been discharged from a health center and can get better, DeSoto County officers mentioned.

A manhunt printed Pope’s vehicle crashed at an intersection north of Arcadia, leaving him on foot.

The home the place he was once found was once about 5 miles southeast of the place the automobile was once deserted. Investigators have now not printed Pope’s connection to the home.

The manhunt took place whilst Pope was once out on bond for “aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s place of business mentioned.

Those fees have been in connection to a May 3 “physical disturbance” that resulted in deputies chasing Pope as he drove a scooter “all through downtown Arcadia,” officers mentioned. The chase ended when he crashed the scooter, and a seek printed he was once wearing two handguns, the sheriff’s place of business mentioned.

Story continues

Deputy badly hurt by 19-year-old driver outside high school graduation, Florida cops say