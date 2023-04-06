Frozen Four brings Tampa Bay Lightning prospects to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s time to crown a countrywide champion.

Boston University, Minnesota, Michigan and Quinnipiac traveled south to Tampa for the NCAA Frozen Four.

- Advertisement -

Two avid gamers within the match have a chance to win a name at the ice that may name their skilled house.

“It was really cool to see it,” Minnesota’s Connor Kurth stated. “Getting out there to practice today was awesome. Knowing that could be possible one day is a cool and exciting experience.”

Kurth was once drafted by way of the Lightning within the 6th spherical in 2022. He was once additionally named USA Hockey’s Junior Player of the Year. Dylan Duke from Michigan was once drafted within the fourth spherical in 2021.

- Advertisement -

“It’s definitely special to be here,” Duke stated. “I spent a little time in the summer. It’s an honor to be drafted here. Tampa Bay has done a great job of making everyone feel welcome.”

Both avid gamers participated within the Lightning’s participant building camp in Brandon ultimate August.

“The development guys, skating coach, Mr. BriesBois, they text me every once in a while checking in,” Kurth stated. “It’s definitely a great organization they have here, and staying up on their guys is really cool.”

- Advertisement -

“I talk to them every couple of weeks,” Duke added. “Our player development guy J.P. Cote. I have phone calls with him and go over my game. I talk with the skating coaches pretty regularly just to work on that aspect of my game. They can give me little things I can do on my own.”

Only one group can lift the trophy on Saturday evening, however they each hope to put on Bolts’ blue quickly.

“Hopefully, one day, that will happen,” Kurth stated. “It will be a dream come true.”