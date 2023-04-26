Wednesday, April 26, 2023
From 2011: Harry Belafonte's life of singing, acting and activism

From 2011: Harry Belafonte’s life of singing, acting and activism



In the yr 2011, a profile of the distinguished singer, actor, and human rights activist Harry Belafonte used to be aired on CBS News’ “Sunday Morning”. This profile highlighted the more than a few sides of Belafonte’s illustrious life, starting from his making a song profession to his position as an activist.

During the direction of the interview, Belafonte spoke with correspondent Russ Mitchell about his efforts to seize the nationwide social judgment of right and wrong via his song. Belafonte had all the time positioned a perfect emphasis on the use of his platform to focus on key social problems and injustices, dedicating a lot of his life to more than a few reasons equivalent to civil rights and anti-Apartheid activism.

It is with nice disappointment that it’s reported that Harry Belafonte died at the twenty fifth of April 2023 on the age of 96. Despite his passing, Belafonte’s legacy as a singer, actor, and human rights activist continues to encourage many, together with his influential paintings spanning throughout a couple of a long time.

