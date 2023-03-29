Frisco Receives Designated Music Friendly Texas Certification

On March 28, 2023, Governor Greg Abbott introduced that Frisco gained the Music Friendly Community certification. Frisco joins 41 different Texas towns that experience gained the reputable certification.

The Music Friendly Texas program, created in 2016, seeks to foster song business-related financial construction and activity advent in Texas towns and communities, Abbott defined in an reputable observation.

“I congratulate the City of Frisco on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” stated Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. Together, we will continue to work alongside local leaders in Frisco and across every region to ensure our communities have the tools needed to grow and prosper.”

To obtain certification, a neighborhood will have to:

Host a Texas Music Office-sponsored Music Friendly Texas workshop

Establish a Music Office inside of a department of town executive

Register with the Texas Music Industry Directory

Demonstrate music-related nonprofits partnering with the neighborhood

Collaborate with song education schemes

Create an advisory board of native song stakeholders

To rejoice the announcement Mayor Jeff Cheney will host a unfastened rite with Frisco City Council, the Texas Music Office, Visit Frisco and Play Artistically. The tournament deliberate for six:30 p.m. on April 4, 2023, will happen throughout town council’s common assembly on the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.

“This Music Friendly Texas Community certification, and the new committee formed because of it, allows us to showcase the continuous hard work our cultural arts organizations put in to developing Frisco’s sound,” stated Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “It will also highlight unique ways we can champion Frisco artists, the live music industry, and our fantastic music venues.”For extra information, discuss with the link here.