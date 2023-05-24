Frisco Hires Two Assistant City Managers

This summer, Rob Millar and E.A. Hoppe will assume new positions as assistant city managers. City Manager Wes Pierson chose Millar and Hoppe from a group of eight finalists, including three internal candidates. Completing Pierson’s team are Henry Hill, Deputy City Manager, and Ben Brezina, Assistant City Manager.

“Because Frisco is such a dynamic, fast-growing community, we want to be well positioned to balance our continued pace of development with preparing for the future,” said Pierson in an official statement. “We’re fortunate the new positions drew so many impressive, qualified candidates, including three internal applicants. I believe Rob (Millar) and E.A. (Hoppe) will bring additional skills and experience complimentary to our leadership team and will help us continue our ‘Progress in Motion’.”

With over 30 years of government experience, Rob Millar will join Frisco from Scottsdale, Arizona, where he held multiple positions. He started as a neighborhood liaison and citizen liaison, eventually becoming the chief of staff for the Mayor. In his most recent role, Millar served as the director of economic development for Scottsdale. During his tenure, he played a key role in acquiring and retaining over 12,000 new jobs, leading to a remarkable $40 billion impact over five years. He also facilitated $350 million in new capital investment for Scottsdale and developed a comprehensive five-year Strategic Plan.

“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have been selected to serve as one of Frisco’s newest assistant city managers,” said Millar.

E.A. Hoppe brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, with over 18 years of government experience. He began his career as a management analyst in Richardson and showcased his leadership skills throughout his nine-year tenure there. Hoppe then took on the position of city manager in Bulverde, Texas, where he served for four years. He also served as deputy city manager in Kerrville, Texas, for nearly five years before assuming the role of city manager, which he held since 2021.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Frisco team,” said Hoppe. “Frisco has built tremendous momentum, and I look forward to helping progress the community’s priorities and vision for the future.”

