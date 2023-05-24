Frisco Family Services To Host Food Drive

As the summer months quickly approach, Frisco Family Services is calling on the community to help fill its food bank.

According to the organization, the shelves of its food bank often become depleted over the summer month as the food bank helps serve approximately 8,500 local kids who are currently receiving free or reduced lunches. Children who eat school lunches often struggle to fill their bellies during summer break.

Frisco Family Service will host a community-wide food and donation drive on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Market donations can be dropped at 9085 Dogwood, across from Frisco Resale.

The organization’s urgent food needs include:

Pasta and pasta sauce

Canned tuna, chicken or Spam

Hamburger/Tuna Helper

Macaroni and cheese

Almond, rice and soy milks

Condiments (mayo, ketchup, salad dressing, relish)

Jelly or jam

Flour

Sugar

Cooking oil

Sandwich bread

Boxed snacks

Juice boxes (small)

Bottled water

Additionally, Frisco Family Services is asking for donations of non-food items, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bath soap, deodorant, facial cleanser, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, dishwashing soap and household cleaners.

Donations can also be made on a regular basis during the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frisco Resale

Frisco Family Services is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping member of the Frisco and Frisco ISD communities that face hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs. The organization was launched in 1994 by a group of concern residents.

According to the organization, this year, Frisco Family Services assisted more than 4,100 individuals in the local community, provided approximately 730,000 meals through Frisco Family Services Market and provided more than $1.9 million in annual program support.

The organization also encourages those interested to consider volunteering with the agency at Frisco Resale or at the market. For more information, click here.

