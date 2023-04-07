Friday’s first pitch shifted to 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to further shuttle problems for the North Dakota State baseball workforce, Friday’s first pitch has been shifted to 7 p.m.

The Bison skilled flight cancellations once more in its 2d effort to shuttle to Lubbock overdue on Thursday night and once more early Friday morning, leaving some workforce body of workers arriving in Lubbock Friday afternoon because the shuttle celebration was once break up into other planes when rebooking flights.

The collection was once first of all altered on Wednesday, due to shuttle problems on account of wintry weather climate within the Fargo house.

The two groups stay on time table to play the doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will start 30-45 mins after the realization of sport one.

