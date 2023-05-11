‘Freaky Friday 2’ attracts Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The stars of the 2003 movie “Freaky Friday” are reportedly in discussions to go back for a sequel, two decades after the unique used to be launched. In an interview with the New York Times, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis showed their passion in collaborating in Disney’s “Freaky Friday 2,” which is recently in building. Curtis famous that when her contemporary international excursion for “Halloween Ends,” enthusiasts ceaselessly requested a few doable sequel, announcing, “something really touched a chord.” Lohan added, “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Based on Mary Rogers’ 1972 novel of the similar identify, the 2003 movie starred Lohan as Anna Coleman, a lady who magically swaps our bodies together with her mom Tess Coleman, performed by means of Curtis. Although there were more than one variations of the tale, the model that includes Lohan and Curtis has emerged as a fan favourite. The two actresses additionally proportion fond recollections of filming, with Curtis recalling a scene during which they ate French fries in a automotive and jokingly checking out Lohan by means of asking her to recall the music they attempted to rap to.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.