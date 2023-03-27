Fox News producer who sued network says she’s been fired, would consider testifying on behalf of Dominion

The Fox News producer who sued the network final week alleging she used to be “conditioned and coerced” to provide false testimony within the billion-dollar defamation lawsuit introduced by way of Dominion Voting Systems has now been fired, consistent with amended lawsuits filed on Monday morning.

In amended lawsuits filed in Delaware and New York Monday morning, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg expanded on her previous lawsuits, alleging that Fox News legal professionals directed her to testify all the way through her deposition in some way that would “inculpate” her and host Maria Bartiromo whilst “exculpating … certain blame worthy male colleagues.”

“Ms. Grossberg’s deposition testimony, as manufactured by Fox News, put Ms. Grossberg and Ms. Bartiromo squarely on the frontline of the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit so they could be scapegoated as sacrificial female lambs,” the grievance alleges.

Dominion filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit towards Fox News in March 2021, accusing the network of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories in regards to the balloting gadget corporate within the wake of the 2020 election, as a way to struggle issues over scores and viewer retention.

Grossberg filed a couple of proceedings final week accusing the network of fostering a “toxic atmosphere victimizing women.”

The former producer has now left open the door to testifying on behalf of Dominion at trial, pronouncing within the grievance that she “will never testify on behalf of Fox News” and that she’s going to “only testify — if at all — on behalf of Dominion.”

In a observation responding to Grossberg’s new grievance Monday, a Fox News consultant mentioned, “Like most organizations, FOX News Media’s attorneys engage in privileged communications with our employees as necessary to provide legal advice. Last week, our attorneys advised Ms. Grossberg that, while she was free to file whatever legal claims she wished, she was in possession of our privileged information and was not authorized to disclose it publicly.”

Fox News studios in New York City, Nov. 28, 2018.

“We were clear that if she violated our instructions, Fox would take appropriate action including termination,” the observation mentioned. “Ms. Grossberg ignored these communications and chose to file her complaint without taking any steps to protect those portions containing Fox’s privileged information. We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees.”

As phase of her new allegations, Grossberg within the Delaware grievance claims she used to be not able to study or right kind her deposition transcript regardless of asking to take action no less than six occasions. She claims that “her testimony might not be completely accurate.”‘

“Ms. Grossberg attests that she would have answered differently had she not been conditioned and intimidated by the Fox News Attorneys,” the grievance states, in reference to 1 of Grossberg’s solutions that used to be utilized in Dominion’s public filings.

Grossberg, a producer with Tucker Carlson Tonight, alleges that when being deposed by way of Dominion legal professionals, she communicated to Fox’s legal professionals “that Mr. Carlson’s name had come up, but that she protected him,” consistent with the amended grievance. Specifically, Grossberg alleges that all the way through her deposition she used to be proven a textual content message of Carlson calling Trump-aligned legal professional Sidney Powell the “C word,” which she says she falsely testified didn’t trouble her.

Referring to Carlson’s senior producer, Alexander McCaskill, the grievance alleges that “Mr. McCaskill said he was happy with the answers she had given and suggested they order the staff lunch to celebrate her defense of Mr. Carlson’s misogynistic-laden texts that were shown to her.”

In fact, the grievance states, Grossberg “knew full well, largely based on public information, that Mr. Carlson was very capable of using such disgusting language about women in the workplace.” But, says the grievance, she used to be “was conditioned to constantly remember that she could not do anything to jeopardize” her place on Carlson’s team of workers, “so she again kept quiet.”

The grievance alleges that Grossberg used to be fired from the corporate on Friday in “yet another thinly veiled act of retaliation.”

“When Fox News realized that it could not stop Ms. Grossberg from speaking her truth to the world in her immutable “public filings” — either by intimidation, obfuscation, or baseless attempts at judicial intervention — it terminated her employment,” the grievance says.