Four-star 2025 QB Austin Simmons flips from Florida to Ole Miss, plans to join Rebels ahead of 2023 season

A four-star quarterback from the 2025 magnificence says he’s going to reclassify ahead two cycles, becoming a member of the incoming newcomers from the 2023 magnificence. Austin Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect out of Moore Haven, Fla., first of all dedicated to Florida in April. On Saturday, then again, Simmons introduced his turn to Ole Miss along side plans to reclassify and sign up this summer season. Simmons used to be the No. 4 quarterback and a top-75 general prospect (No. 58) within the 2025 magnificence, in accordance to 247Sports. He has no longer but been re-ranked for the 2023 cycle.

“I will be flipping my commitment to the University of Mississippi,” Simmons wrote on Twitter. “Also, after long conversations with my family and mentors, I have decided to reclassify to the Class of 2023. I can’t wait to see what my future holds.

“To Coach (Lane) Kiffin and the remainder of the (Ole Miss) training personnel, thanks for giving me this chance to convey a countrywide championship to Oxford.”

Simmons is a two-sport megastar who additionally hopes to give a contribution to Ole Miss’ baseball program as a tumbler and outfielder. When he arrives on campus this summer season, he’s going to join an skilled quarterback room that has incumbent starter Jaxson Dart competing with Oklahoma State switch Spencer Sanders and LSU switch Walker Howard.

Reclassifying two years required what Simmons described as “accelerated learning.” He took further categories to get ahead starting in his freshman 12 months of highschool. Simmons performed his 2022 highschool season at Pahokee (Fla.) High School, the place he broke Anquan Boldin’s college file for passing yards with 3,242 at the season. He additionally threw 24 touchdowns to 9 interceptions and ran for 3 rankings.