Four children found alive in Colombian jungle 17 days after plane crash – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

CNN reported that 4 children, elderly 13, 9, 4, and 11 months-old, have been found alive in the Colombian jungle on May 18, 17 days after surviving a plane crash. Colombian President Gustavo Petro showed the news in a tweet on Thursday, revealing that the Colombian Armed Forces adopted a path of small items, together with hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings, and child bottles, which led them to the lacking workforce.

The seek birthday party additionally came upon a safe haven constructed with sticks and leaves in an improvised means, which the children could have used for cover from the jungle components.

Aerocivil, the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, mentioned that 3 our bodies have been found within the small Cessna airplane that crashed in the deep jungle area of Guaviare in Southern (*17*). An enormous seek and rescue operation involving canine gadgets, native indigenous communities, planes, and helicopters supported the Colombian Armed Forces in discovering the lacking children.

The children’s grandmother recorded a message, which the planes and helicopters broadcasted over the area all the way through the quest and rescue venture. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

