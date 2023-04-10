Fort Worth police: Triple shooting on Miller Avenue near HWY 287







FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a imaginable triple shooting that became fatal within the early morning hours.

One particular person used to be killed within the shooting and every other had life-threatening accidents, police stated.

The division stated they despatched officials to a scene on Miller Avenue near Highway 287 at about 2 a.m. Monday, April 10.

When they arrived they discovered two gunshot sufferers. One died on the scene and the second one used to be taken to a medical institution in important situation.

Police then realized {that a} 3rd particular person were shot within the incident however left the scene ahead of officials arrived. Police stated the shooting used to be believed to be “gang related,” in step with a remark.

No arrests had been made.





