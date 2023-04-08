Fort Worth police: 14-year-old girl dies in ‘accidental shooting’

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 14-year-old girl used to be shot and killed Thursday in what police consider to be an unintentional capturing, in step with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police mentioned officials answered to the 2100 block of Daniel Street on Thursday, April 6, for a capturing name. When police were given to the scene, officials discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to her higher frame.

Fort Worth police mentioned the girl used to be taken to the medical institution, the place she later died.

Homicide detectives have been interviewing witnesses and the individual answerable for firing a weapon inflicting harm to the sufferer, they usually consider that is an unintentional capturing that led to the loss of life of the sufferer, FWPD mentioned.

FWPD mentioned no arrests were made.

No additional information used to be to be had.

