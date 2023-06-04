Fort Worth: Artist disinvited from market over LGBTQ beliefs

As Pride month starts, a Fort Worth-based artist, Carlie Alaniz, says she has been uninvited from a weekend artisans market because of her strengthen of LGBTQ+ organizations. The Roots Market held its first tournament this previous Mother’s Day weekend at 1250 W. Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth the place Alaniz sells home made mugs, pots, candles and different artwork together with her corporate, Lucky Pot Co. However, on Wednesday, May 31, Alaniz gained a message from The Roots Market pointing out that they might be “refund her vendor fee now” because of the truth that their values range from the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Shea Dardis, co-founder and tournament coordinator of competing market, Wandering Roots Markets, the place Alaniz has bought her artwork prior to, has introduced her a loose spot at their market on the Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. Dardis stated in a written remark to WFAA, “Wandering Roots Markets are and always have been a safe and welcoming space for creatives of all race, religion and sexual orientation to market and sell their handcrafted goods.”

