Fort Lauderdale couple heartbroken after thieves get away with over $250K of jewelry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A couple residing in South Florida is looking for public help to find the people who broke into their place of dwelling and took away jewelry value over $250,000. Homeowner Skip Bowm expressed his unhappiness, declaring, “I felt as though I failed because I should have been able to protect my family.”

Skip and Rosemary Bowm, who’ve been married for just about 50 years, have bought an collection of jewelry all the way through their four-decade-long marriage. However, a number of hundred items had been stolen from their Fort Lauderdale house on May 9.

Skip Bowm added, “Rings, pendants, watches, necklaces, Pandora jewelry box, mostly from our children,” revealing the stock of pieces that the robbers were given away with all the way through their break-in.

Surveillance cameras on the Bowm house recorded the suspects, one of whom used to be dressed in a masks, shifting close to the pool space out of doors the place of dwelling. The perpetrators smashed a hollow via an impact-resistant glass door the use of a brick ahead of unlocking it by way of achieving during the hole.

Rosemary Bowm expressed her grief, announcing, “If you have a piece left you to you from your mother, that’s gone, and it can’t be replaced,” emphasizing the sentimental worth in the back of the bought jewelry. Video recordings point out that one of the thieves even carried maximum of the jewelry out of the home in a seaside bag.

Anyone having any information at the incident or spotting the culprits at the surveillance photos is prompt to touch Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.