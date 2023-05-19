Friday, May 19, 2023
Fort Cavazos, Texas News | Soldier last seen May 15

The III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos in Texas is attaining out to the general public within the hopes of finding lacking soldier, Spc. Craig Chamberlain, 23. According to a news free up dated Friday May nineteenth, an “absense status unknown” used to be issued for Chamberlain who used to be last seen leaving his Killeen house at roughly 6pm on Monday, May fifteenth.

The corps has indicated that Chamberlain’s chain-of-command and members of the family were not able to keep in touch with him right now. Chamberlain, who’s described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, kind of 5 ft 7 inches tall and weighing 156 kilos, used to be last seen dressed in white t-shirt and health club shorts.

The Central Texas Crime Facebook web page reported that Chamberlain has a number of tattoos on his proper arm, together with “love, sex, and robots”. It used to be additionally famous that he didn’t take his keys with him and that his telephone isn’t recently in carrier.

Chamberlain is a member of the 704th Explosive Ordinance (*15*) Company, 79th Ordinance Battalion. The III Armored Corps is urging somebody who will have information referring to Chamberlain’s whereabouts to touch Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tipline at 254-600-3837. The corps is dedicated to the welfare and protection of its infantrymen and their households.

