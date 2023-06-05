Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Fort Bend ISD changes sports games ticket prices, see the latest information

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials from the Fort Bend Independent School District have introduced that they’re going to be converting the costs of tickets for sports games for the 2023-2024 faculty 12 months.

See underneath to try the new costs.

Varsity soccer games


  • Presale tickets shall be $8 for adults and $6 for college kids.


  • General admission tickets bought on the day of the sport shall be $10.

Prices for different athletic games


  • High faculty tickets shall be $4.


  • Middle faculty tickets shall be $3.

The district’s site states that “FBISD Athletics exists to inspire and equip student-athletes with responsibility, values, sportsmanship, and teamwork through participation in sports so they can pursue futures beyond what they can imagine.” Fort Bend ISD provides a spread of actions together with go nation, soccer, softball, basketball, and extra.

