Fort Bend ISD changes sports games ticket prices, see the latest information

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials from the Fort Bend Independent School District have introduced that they’re going to be converting the costs of tickets for sports games for the 2023-2024 faculty 12 months.

See underneath to try the new costs.

- Advertisement -

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Bellaire HS’s Zain and Sophia Hamdani

Varsity soccer games



Presale tickets shall be $8 for adults and $6 for college kids.



General admission tickets bought on the day of the sport shall be $10. - Advertisement -

Prices for different athletic games



High faculty tickets shall be $4.



Middle faculty tickets shall be $3.

The district’s site states that “FBISD Athletics exists to inspire and equip student-athletes with responsibility, values, sportsmanship, and teamwork through participation in sports so they can pursue futures beyond what they can imagine.” Fort Bend ISD provides a spread of actions together with go nation, soccer, softball, basketball, and extra.