Formerly homeless woman wins $5 million from lottery

“I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” Lucia Forseth mentioned.

Lucia Forseth was once homeless six years in the past. Now, she’s a multimillionaire after successful $5 million from a Scratchers price tag, the California Lottery introduced Wednesday.

“I only bought one ticket,” the fortunate winner advised the state lottery. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

In 2017, Forseth did not have a house, consistent with the California Lottery, which famous in a press liberate that Forseth is now not experiencing homelessness.

“Fast forward to now, and Forseth is among California’s newest multimillionaires thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket,” the click liberate said.

Scratchers participant wins $5 million after purchasing this California Lottery price tag, May 3, 2023. - Advertisement - California Lottery

Forseth picked up the price tag from a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, the place she went to get the oil modified in her automotive, the lottery mentioned.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth mentioned. “This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker mentioned in a observation Wednesday, “The California Lottery’s sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it’s only possible with our players’ support. Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike.”

The lottery mentioned Forseth plans to shop for a area together with her winnings and make investments the remainder of the cash.