Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, “I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined” : Bollywood News

More than for its comedythe in style SAB TV display Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in recent times grabbing consideration for drama. Weeks after Shailesh Lodha sued Asit Modi TMKOC makers to get his duesJennifer Mistry Bansiwalwho performed Mrs Roshanaccused the makers of harassment. While the makers have denied the allegation mentioned that Jennifer was “abusive” at the setsin their counter remark. Amid thisformer TMKOC star Priya Ahuja has come ahead prolonged her support to Jennifer.

Former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja extends support to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says“I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined”

Priya claimed that she is surprised to see no person is supporting Jennifer over her allegations towards manufacturers. Priya advised ETimes“I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show.”

She additional added that Jennifer performed an important position in bringing the previous director of the display – Malav Rajdaher shut. For the unversedAhujawho performed Rita ReporterMalav Rajda were married for 13 years now. LatelyPriya is part of StarPlus’ in style display Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Besides JenniferPriya Shaileshin the previous few yearsa bunch of celebs have give up the display together with Disha VakaniBhavya GandhiRaj Anadkat. While those stars didn’t touch upon their exitMonika Bhadoriyawho used to play Bawri’s characteralso referred to as out the makers of TMKOC.

