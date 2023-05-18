Former Texas gymnastics coach sentenced for sharing child pornography

Darren Frank McCoy, elderly 55, has pleaded accountable on December 1, 2022, to distributing child pornography and taking illegal movies and pictures of youngsters. According to a news free up from the Justice Department, McCoy labored as a gymnastics and cheerleading coach at Metroplex Gymnastics and Swim in Allen and at Top Dog Cheer in Montgomery, Alabama. Metroplex is an established order that describes itself on-line as a website online for birthday events and different occasions for kids. Top Dog Cheer appears to be closed now.