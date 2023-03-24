Former Texas car dealer Erik Charles Maund murder-for-hire trial delayed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It is usually a whilst prior to an Austin guy arrested in a murder-for-hire plot will get a trial.

Erik Charles Maund, 47, a former spouse of an Austin-based auto team Maund Automotive, was once accused of paying 3 males to kidnap and kill his former female friend Holly Williams and her boyfriend William Lanway in March 2020, in line with federal paperwork.

- Advertisement -





Indictment data stated Maund was once married. Lanway reportedly demanded cash from Maund and stated he would reveal Maund’s dating with Williams if he didn’t ship it.

Former Austin car dealer attempted to organize any other homicide after arrest, US DOJ says



- Advertisement -

Maund was once charged with conspiracy to dedicate kidnapping, kidnapping leading to dying, and sporting, brandishing and discharging a firearm with regards to a criminal offense of violence.

One of the boys Maund employed, Gilad Peled from Austin, entered a accountable plea in December 2022, Maund has but to face trial. KXAN bought a standing document filed in February 2023 on behalf of the lawyers. The document says all sides attempted to try for a trial date in 2023 however it’s going to want to be delayed because of scheduling conflicts.

Texas auto dealer exec Erik Charles Maund indicted in murder-for-hire of Nashville couple



- Advertisement -

“The parties have had discussions in good faith but, based on the schedules of the involved attorneys, the parties cannot agree on a trial date in the second half of 2023 as instructed by the Court,” in line with the U.S. District Court in Nashville standing document. “The parties are now discussing a trial date in early 2024 but do not have a new date to propose to the Court.”

U.S. lawyers plan to proceed submitting standing stories till a trial date is ready.

The Department of Justice says Maund withdrew $15,000 from his account at the similar day an “intelligence report” was once ready and given to Peled. According to the dep., North Carolina resident Adam Carey and Austin resident Bryon Brockway traveled to Nashville to look at Williams and Lanway.

Man enters plea deal in 2020 murder-for-hire case involving Austin auto dealer



According to the arrest affidavit, Brockway and Carey murdered Lanway and Williams with a number of gunshots to the pinnacle prior to getting rid of them at a development website.

Digital Reporter Cora Neas and Russell Falcon contributed to this document.