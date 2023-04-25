Former Superintendent talks Santa Fe high school shooting







RICHARDSON, Texas — Police, school directors, and counselors got here in combination on Tuesday in Richardson to take part within the School Safety First Conference which aimed to speak about school protection. The convention featured former Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Leigh Wall as some of the audio system. Recalling the instant she realized concerning the lively shooter inside of Santa Fe High School, Wall mentioned, “My first response was disbelief and then horror — could this really be happening? It’s unimaginable that this could happen.” On May 18, 2018, ten people misplaced their lives because of the tragic incident. Having retired since then, Wall now speaks across the nation, sharing her revel in and learnings.

Wall’s message was once easy but tough, “You should be working together with law enforcement. You should feel comfortable working with mental health, as well as counselors.” Craig Miller, a former Dallas ISD police leader who additionally spoke on the convention, added that it was once a very powerful for police, school directors, and counselors to satisfy steadily to speak about risk overview and establish any scholars appearing indicators of hassle. Miller believes that as a substitute of making an investment in additional ballistic shields for school districts, investment must be directed against hiring extra counselors and offering them with the sources and equipment essential to supply assist to extra scholars.

- Advertisement -

According to Miller, steady coaching on easy duties like locking the doorways or growing obstacles may just end up to be extremely recommended, as it would stay other folks more secure. Miller additional added, “One of the issues we’ve realized in school protection is we’ve but to have a gunman who has completed one thing to any person inside of a locked study room.” The audio system said that whilst growth were made with regards to school protection, a large number of paintings but continues to be completed.