Former St. John’s coach Mike Anderson seeks $45.6 million in lawsuit after school hired Rick Pitino

Mike Anderson, former coach of St. John’s basketball group, is claiming that he used to be fired with out motive in March, and is looking for $45.6 million from his former employer, as in step with ESPN. Anderson is alleging that St. John’s have shyed away from paying his buyout and as a substitute used that cash to rent Rick Pitino from Iona and Louisville as their new coach. Anderson, who received the Big East Coach of the Year award in 2021, used to be given a six-year contract extension that used to be meant to final until the 2026-27 season.

As in step with the paperwork got by means of ESPN, Anderson is looking for the remainder $11.4 million on his contract and an extra $34.2 million for “punitive damages.” Anderson mentioned in March, “I vehemently disagree with the university’s decision to terminate my contract for cause. The for cause accusation is wholly without merit, and I will be aggressively defending my contractual rights through an arbitration process.” In his 4 years as a head coach with the Red Storm, Anderson had a document of 68-56. During this era, St. John’s wasn’t ready to qualify for both the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Tournament or the NIT (National Invitation Tournament).

- Advertisement -

In reaction to Anderson’s claims, St. John’s mentioned that he used to be fired for “failure to create and support an environment that strongly encourages student-athletes who are in the men’s basketball program to meet all university academic requirements,” “failure to perform your duties and responsibilities in a manner that reflected positively on St. John’s University … in actions [that] brought serious discredit” to the school, and “failure to appropriately supervise and communicate with your assistant coaches.”

Anderson, then again, claims that St. John’s used to be already in talks to signal Pitino even ahead of he used to be fired on March 10. Pitino used to be hired simply ten days later and agreed to a six-year deal value round $20 million.

Rick Pitino, in his three-year tenure with Iona, helped the Gaels to achieve the NCAA Tournament two times whilst securing a document of 64-22. His general unofficial document in school basketball as a head coach stands at 834-239, however 123 of those wins have been vacated throughout his tenure at Louisville.