Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright questions if ex-teammate Russell Wilson can handle Sean Payton’s coaching style

Russell Wilson is now taking part in for the Denver Broncos after spending a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, the place he become the workforce’s all-time chief in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292) in ten seasons. Wilson additionally earned 9 Pro Bowl alternatives for his efforts and reached consecutive Super Bowls, profitable Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. However, Wilson had the worst season of his occupation in his first season with the Broncos, with lows in of completion proportion, passing touchdowns, and passer score.

It turns out that Broncos head trainer Nathaniel Hackett paid the cost for Wilson’s deficient efficiency as he used to be briefly changed by means of Sean Payton, the previous mentor of long term Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. However, Wilson’s former teammate and now-retired Pro Bowl linebacker Ok.J. Wright is not sure how Wilson and Payton will paintings in combination. Wright published that Seattle Seahawks head trainer Pete Carroll had a novel dating with Wilson the place he shielded him from complaint and put extra emphasis at the protection, telling him he’d hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch.

Wright has heard that Payton is a lot more vital of his avid gamers and runs his conferences extra sternly than Carroll ever did. Payton has overseen the offseason signing of quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million deal in loose company, and there is hypothesis that Stidham might be used as a motivating issue for Wilson to get again on the right track in Year 2 with the Broncos.

Wright expressed doubt about how neatly the 2 Super Bowl champions will paintings in combination, however best time will inform. Starting in September, we’re going to learn the way Wilson and Payton arrange to mesh.