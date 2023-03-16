Former Mexican presidential candidate sentenced to US prison | Crime News

Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, ex-governor of Tamaulipas, is accused of the use of $3.5m in bribes to purchase assets within the US.

A former Mexican presidential candidate has been sentenced to 9 years in prison after officers accused him of spending thousands and thousands of bucks in bribes on assets purchases within the United States.

Tomás Yarrington Ruvalcaba, the 66-year-old former governor of Tamaulipas in northeast Mexico, gained the sentence on Wednesday in a US District Court for southern Texas.

Judge Rolando Olvera additionally ordered the ex-governor to give up a rental he bought in Port Isabel, a coastal town in Texas. He had confronted a most sentence of up to twenty years.

Yarrington Ruvalcaba pleaded accountable in March 2021 to conspiracy to devote cash laundering, admitting to US government he took bribes in change for industry contracts within the state of Tamaulipas in northeast Mexico.

Federal prosecutor Alamdar Hamdani hailed Wednesday’s determination as “bringing a corrupt politician to justice”.

“Even if you are governor of a Mexican state, we will not stand idly by when you use your position to wrongfully fill your pockets and violate the laws of the United States,” Hamdani mentioned in a press liberate issued by way of the US Attorney’s Office.

Yarrington Ruvalcaba served as governor from 1999 to 2005 and, all the way through that point, allegedly authorized $3.5m in bribes from people and firms hoping to forge industry offers in his state.

That cash used to be then laundered into the US thru luxurious purchases, together with vehicles, aeroplanes and houses together with estates and beachfront condos, in accordance to prosecutors.

One of the ones luxurious condos, within the Texas hotel the town of South Padre Island, used to be forfeited to the federal government in 2012. It used to be estimated to be price $640,000.

The ex-governor could also be accused of the use of nominee patrons, or straw males, to masks his participation within the purchases.

As a former member of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), as soon as a vital political power within the nation, Yarrington Ruvalcaba used to be a candidate for president in 2005.

He used to be charged in May 2013 and arrested whilst travelling in Italy in April 2017. Prosecutors allege he used to be the use of a pretend title and passport on the time. Italian government licensed his extradition to the US the next yr.

In its commentary on Wednesday, US government mentioned they be expecting Yarrington Ruvalcaba will face “removal proceedings” to Mexico, the place he additionally faces an investigation.

The state of Tamaulipas serves as the bottom for one among Mexico’s maximum tough felony organisations, the Gulf Cartel.

Recently, 4 Americans who crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas – around the border from Brownsville, Texas – have been stuck in a shootout and abducted by way of armed males. A Mexican lady used to be additionally killed within the crossfire.

Authorities searched to get better the abduction sufferers and located one alive, one injured and two useless in picket shack at the fringe of the town.

The Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel claimed credit for the abduction remaining Thursday, issuing an apology for violating its dedication to “respecting the life and wellbeing of the innocent”.

Local media reported that the cartel delivered the 5 participants accountable to government, losing them off with their fingers tied in the street.